IND vs SL Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Coverage on TV And Online

After suffering a defeat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage, Team India will be eager to script a much-needed comeback as they take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On Sunday, India suffered their first defeat in the Asia Cup. Pakistan clinched a five-wicket victory in the game to kick off their Super 4 campaign on a promising note. Mohammad Nawaz was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant all-around show.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, outclassed Afghanistan by four wickets in their opening Super 4 encounter.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup Super 4 match between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on September 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Possible XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

