IND vs SL: Netizens Furious With Rohit Sharma For 'Third Class Fielding'

India captain Rohit Sharma failed to hold on to a difficult chance during the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The incident happened in the 41st over of the Sri Lankan innings when Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka had miscued Umran Malik. The ball went very high and stayed for very long in the air.

Nevertheless, the skipper was fielding in the deep and covered a lot of ground to reach the spot only to spill the ball as he made contact with the ground after plucking the ball from thin air. At this stage, Sri Lanka were 227/8 and the game was done and dusted.

Although, Sri Lanka were never in a position to win, but thanks to this drop, Dasun Shanaka survived, who was that point playing for 36 off 44 balls. He went onto slam 108 runs to help reduce the deficit to just 67 runs. The stand between Shanaka and Rajitha was worth 100 runs and could have been fatal had India scored 40 of 50 runs less.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Highlights

A number of Twitter users came out to thrash Rohit for his ‘average’ and ‘ordinary’ effort, while some of them defended him as well, saying why netizens are not paying heed to the fact that Virat Kohli had also dropped a catch in the same match.

Here are some of the top reactions.

An authoritative Virat Kohli headlined India’s utterly dominant performance with his 45th ODI hundred as the hosts pummelled Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, India rode former skipper Kohli’s 87-ball 113 and fluent half-centuries from his successor Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) to rake up an imposing 373 for seven in their allotted quota of overs on a batting-friendly strip.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were never in the hunt and ended at 306 for eight in 50 overs to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead in the rubber.

