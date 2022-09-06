IND vs SL Probable XIs: Is This How India And Sri Lanka Will Line up For Their Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Clash on Tuesday?

India will take on Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 4 encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup on September 6. The Men in Blue were defeated by Pakistan in the second match of the Super 4. Therefore, the game against Sri Lanka is a virtual knock-out match for Rohit Sharma and Co.

The Indian team will be hurting from their narrow loss against arch-rivals Pakistan. However, the team will have to put that loss behind them and play good cricket versus Sri Lanka.

India weren’t completely outplayed by Pakistan. It was just that India failed to seize the initiative during clutch moments in the game. Both Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal had an average match against Pakistan. Coach Rahul Dravid might look to tinker with the playing XI by bringing in Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel in place of Pant and Chahal respectively.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have played fearless cricket so far in the tournament. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka has played like a unit and impressed the pundits. In their last game, Sri Lanka chased down a decent total against a quality Afghanistan bowling line-up. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been in imperious form. Sri Lanka has nothing to lose and will look to cause an upset. But few will bet against this strong Indian team.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

IND vs SL Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Full Squads

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja (injured), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka’s squad for Asia Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal

