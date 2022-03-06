IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Third Indian to Score 150-Plus & Claim Fifer in a Test

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved another feat in the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. After hitting a sensational unbeaten 175 in the first innings, the southpaw claimed a fifer with the ball to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 174 on Day 3. Jadeja became the third Indian player to score 150-plus and take a five-wicket haul in the same match, while sixth overall to achieve the massive feat.

Jadeja, who picked one wicket on Day 2, spun his web around Sri Lanka’s lower order in the first session of third day’s play to claim a fifer. Out of five three of his victims - Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara were dismissed on ducks.

The 33-year-old joined an elite list of players which include Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Players with 150-plus score and a five-wicket haul in a Test

Vinoo Mankad (184 and 5/196) v England in 1952 Denis Atkinson (219 and 5/56) v Australia in 1955 Polly Umrigar (172* and 5/107) v West Indies in 1962 Gary Sobers (174 and 5/41) v England in 1966 Mushtaq Mohammad (201 and 5/49) v New Zealand in 1973 Ravindra Jadeja (175* and 5/41) v Sri Lanka in 2022

Apart from that Jadeja also equalled legendary Bishan Singh Bedi’s tally of the most five-wicket haul at home by a left-arm spinner. It was Jadeja’s eighth fifer at home as he pipped former spinner Pragyan Ojha (7) in the tally.

Earlier, on Day 2, Jadeja broke the long-standing Kapil Dev’s record of most runs by an India batting at number 7 or below. Kapil scored 163 runs against Sri Lanka in 1986.

Jadeja played with a lot of maturity in his record-breaking innings as he shared three-century partnerships with three players to laid the foundation of India’s massive total. He first played a second fiddle to Rishabh Pant (96) in their 104-run stand.

After Pant’s departure on 96, Jadeja joined hands with Ravichandran Ashwin to take India to a comfortable position on Day 2 with a 130-run stand. The spin duo batted with a lot of responsibility and played risk-free shots. Ashwin hit his 12th Test fifty and was dismissed on 61 by Suranga Lakmal. After his departure, Jadeja decided to take on Sri Lanka bowlers by himself as he scored some quick runs to take India past 550 in a quick time.

Jadeja, who returned to the crease on 45, went past 150 with a six off Dhananjaya de Silva and put on an unbeaten partnership of 103 with number 10 Mohammed Shami, who made 20.

