IND vs SL: Riding on Suryakumar Yadav Ton, India Seal Series in Rajkot

India averted a series defeat in Rajkot, beating Sri Lanka by a massive 91-run to take the three-match series 2-1. Young bowler Arshdeep Singh made a sublime comeback, picking up figures of 3-20 after a forgettable performance in Pune where he bowled as many as five no-balls. He was ably supported by Umran Malik (2-31), Yuvendra Chahal (2-30) and Axar Patel (1-19) as Sri Lanka were all out for just 137, chasing a mammoth target of 229 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Sri Lanka never really looked like in the chase as they kept losing timely wickets despite a good start. It was Axar who accounted for Kusal Mendis with the score reading 44, and soon after Arshdeep struck when he had Nissanka caught off Umran Malik.

After this point only Dasun Shanaka ( 23 off 17) managed to resist the Indian bowlers even as the wickets kept tumbling at the other end. The match was over when the visitors were quickly reduced to 96/5 by the halfway mark.

The wily Yuzvendra Chahal (2/30) was the next bowler to claim a wicket in the form of Charith Asalanka (19) courtesy Shivam Mavi, who ran to his left from deep cover to complete an excellent catch.

The ever-increasing required run rate troubled the visitors as they started finding Indian fielders and giving away their wickets.

Umran Malik (2/31) impressed with his raw pace again but India’s affair with extras continued as the bowlers bowled a no ball and 11 wides, including four by Arshdeep.

SKY Makes Merry

Suryakumar Yadav displayed his unmatched superiority yet again in the shortest format with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka.

Surya struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers.

He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

The Indian bowlers then dominated as they skittled Sri Lanka for 137 in 16.4 overs to claim the series 2-1.

While the first two matches were neck and neck, India dominated the proceeding with both ball and bat in the decider, which is bound to boost the youngsters’ morale.

Chasing the stiff target, Pathum Nissanka (15) survived a first-ball appeal as he chose to review a leg before call off a Hardik Pandya delivery.

