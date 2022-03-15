IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's India Breaks Asian Record of Perfect Home Season

The ruthlessness of this Indian side is just on another level. Well, even the numbers say so. The Rohit Sharma led Indian team started their home season after a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Since then they managed to win every other international game, be it T20Is, ODIs and Test. The only lacunae was India’s inability to not close in on a win in Kanpur against New Zealand. Had they done that, they would have maintained a hundred percent record as far as their home season is concerned. The home season started against New Zealand where they won 3-0 in the T20I series. This was followed by a two-match Test series won by India again (1-0). They then beat West Indies in three-match ODI and three-match T20I series; with the scoreline being 3-0 respectively. Then came Sri Lanka who were clean swept in T20Is (3-0). The result was again a clean sweep in Tests (2-0).

This meant Rohit Sharma’s India had won 15-match home season hence registering a win percentage of 93.7. Among Asian teams, it is the highest win percentage ever recorded by a side (minimum 10 matches). The next best is by the Indian side of 2008/9 season that had won eight of their 11 games at home while three ended in a draw hence registering a win percentage of 72.7.

Only the Australian side back in 2000-01 season had a cent percent home record. They had won all 15 of their matches on home soil. In terms of number of wins, 15 victories recorded by the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is the joint second-most by a side. The Australian side of the 2009/10 season had won 17 of their 19 games at home, with one draw and one no-result.

India extended their winning streak at home to 15 test series as they beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second test to wrap up the day-night match in Bengaluru on day three and win the two-test series 2-0 on Monday. With the tourists chasing a daunting target of 447 for victory after India declared on 303-9, their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne battled hard to bring up his 14th test ton (107) but wickets fell regularly and they were bowled out for 208.

