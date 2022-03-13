IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's Reverse Sweep Against Sri Lanka Makes Twitterverse Go Crazy | WATCH VIDEO

India Test captain Rohit Sharma has an obligation to lead the team in a crisis. On a turning pitch in Bengaluru, India found itself in trouble in the first innings against Sri Lanka as they were reduced to 4/86. The skipper was partly responsible for the score as he got out for 15 off 25 balls. But now as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 109, Rohit chose to fight hard as the pitch started to take turn in the second essay.

He kept at it and played mind games with Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. He stepped out to the tweaker which forced the bowler to bowl short. The skipper, in turn, took out the sweep on numerous occasions. His reverse sweep took the Twitterverse by surprise. Can check out the video here.

As of writing this report, India are 61/1 at Tea break with a solid lead of 204 runs. In a pink ball Test match, no team has ever chased a 190 plus total which makes India, the hosts, firm favourites to pull this one off. Earlier also, riding on Ravindra Jadeja’s all-around show, they beat Sri Lanka by runs in the first Test match in Mohali.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 109 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

WATCH - Rohit Sharma’s immaculate reverse sweep.Sample that for a shot - how good was the execution from @ImRo45. A wonderful reverse sweep for a boundary. ️https://t.co/rsfiPGJ3an @Paytm #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma has more shots in his armoury than Virat Kohli. Plays the sweep and reverse sweep v well #INDvSL— JamesFinlayson🎣 (@LeftEyeSenna) March 13, 2022

We don’t ofter see Rohit Sharma playing reverse sweep… and it was gorgeous! 😍#INDvSL— Foofa Ji (@i_DEVlL) March 13, 2022

In reply to India’s 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on Saturday. Resuming the innings, the visitors lasted for just 5.5 overs, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21), and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs in the first session. Sri Lanka now trail India by 143 runs.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer’s pyrotechnics with the bat drove India to a position of strength after Sri Lanka made early inroads on a spinner-friendly track as the second Test heavily tilted in favour of the hosts, here on Saturday.

