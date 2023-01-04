IND vs SL: Sanju Samson Ruled Out of Remainder of T20I series, Vidarbha's Jitesh Sharma Added to Squad

Team India dealt with a major injury scare ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Pune. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has suffered a niggle in his knee and has not travelled with the team to Pune.

The BCCI on Wednesday night confirmed that Sanju has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match series due to the injury and has been advised rest and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to India’s squad.

“Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," read the BCCI official statement.

“He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," it added.

ALSO READ | BCCI to Shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai Hospital in an Air Ambulance For Further Treatment

The incident happened in the first over when Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka got a leading edge off Hardik Pandy’s delivery. The ball went up in the air while Samson dived to grab the ball. Although he caught it, it popped out of his hands after he landed on the ground. The Kerala cricketer continued fielding but, it has been learned that later, he had a swollen knee which required medical attention.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sanju couldn’t contribute much with the bat, scoring just 5 off 6 deliveries. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel came together to raise a quick-fire half-century partnership as India managed to reach 162/5 in 20 overs.

Hooda hammered 41 not out off 23 deliveries, hitting one boundary and four sixes while Patel struck 31 not out off 20 balls (three fours and one six) as India recovered from a precarious 94/5 in the 15th over to post a decent total.

With a modest 162 to defend, India needed to get early wickets to put Sri Lanka under pressure and they did just that, eventually getting them all out for 160 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ | ‘You Did Nothing & Talked Too Much’: Amir Slams Ramiz, Accuses EX-PCB Chief of Doing ‘Paid Interviews’

Shivam Mavi claimed two wickets in his first spell in his debut match, Harshal Patel bagged another two and Umran Malik took one as India sent back five Sri Lankan batters for 68 runs. Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga added 40 runs for the sixth wicket but just when they were looking like taking the match away, Mavi broke their partnership by sending back Hasaranga.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here