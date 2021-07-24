IND vs SL: Shikhar Dhawan Rues Batting Collapse After Good Start, Says Team was 50 Runs Short

Team India was handed a shock defeat by Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Friday. After opting to bat first, India started off well, but kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle-overs. That meant, the team was bundled out for an under-par 225. Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson — all got starts but could not convert those scores into big substantial innings.

But during the second innings, Indian youngsters showed a lot of grit to not hand out an easy victory to the opposition. Debutant Rahul Chahar was impressive as he picked up three wickets towards the end of the match to create panic in the Lankan camp. But eventually, the hosts won by three wickets. The key for them was opener Avishka Fernando, and he did not disappoint. He rose to the occasion and slammed 76 to take his team to a hard-earned win.

Lanka had come close to winning the second ODI too, but were undone by Deepak Chahar, who scored an unbeaten 69. After the match, Fernando said, “If we had done well in the second match, we would have won the series. After the England tour I worked on my batting and that helped in scoring runs here. We have a very young side and going forward, I believe this young side will do well."

On the other hand, Dhawan, the Indian skipper, felt that the team was at least 50 runs short. “It didn’t go our way. We tried some new players. We got a good start but again we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. We were 50 runs short in the end.

“I always analyze where I can improve and get better in strategies. Looking forward to the T20 series. Of course we were positive that we could defend the target but we knew that we were short. The boys gave a good fight and it was interesting in the end."

But the skipper was all praise for the youngsters who made their debuts. “I am glad the players made their debut because everyone was in quarantine for such a long time, and we had this chance because we sealed the series in the last game."

