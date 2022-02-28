IND vs SL: Shreyas Iyer Overtakes Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma To Achieve Special T20I Feat

India batter Shreyas Iyer is going great guns, especially since his return to cricket after he dislocated his shoulder while playing against England in March 2021. Since his return, he has scored runs aplenty with the three-match series against Sri Lanka being the prime example. Three back-to-back fifties made sure that he amasses the highest runs ever scored by an Indian in 3-match bilateral T20I series, surpassing Virat Kohli in the process. The former India captain had accounted for 199 runs against Australia in 2016. With scores of 73, 74 and 57, Iyer now has 204 runs to his name. Here’s a complete list.

Most runs in 3-match T20I series for India:

204 – Shreyas Iyer vs Sri Lanka in 2022

199 – Virat Kohli vs Australia in 2016

183 – Virat Kohli vs West Indies in 2019

164 – KL Rahul vs West Indies in 2019

159 – Rohit Sharma vs New Zealand in 2021

Only Australia’s David Warner has more runs than Iyer. The Australian opener had hit 217 runs in three innings against Sri Lanka in 2019, which included two half-centuries and a ton. Meanwhile, Iyer slammed three consecutive fifties and he became the fourth Indian batter to achieve such a feat. Earlier the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul all had registered three consecutive fifties towards their name in the shortest format.

Iyer who was named man of the series after India blanked Sri Lanka in the three-match T20Is revealed that he knew he will have to score runs to seal his place as the side has a lot of competition. “I’m not keeping any expectations from myself nor from the team coaches because if you see the competition in our team, it’s immense. “Every individual is capable of winning you games. Personally, I want to enjoy each and every moment and opportunity, which I’ve been provided with. I like to finish off the games and that’s like my mindset whenever I go onto the pitch," he said.

