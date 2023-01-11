'When You go to Bat, People Think Surya Karke Dega': Kohli Left Amazed by Suryakumar's Fireworks - WATCH

It’s raining centuries for India in 2023. Last week, Suryakumar Yadav scored his 3rd T20I ton against Sri Lanka in Rajkot to help the hosts win the series 2-1. The chain continued in Guwahati when Virat Kohli notched up his 45th ODI ton against the island nation in the first ODI on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive hundred for Virat who went through a drought of tons for straight two years. With this feat, the former Indian captain is 4 hundreds away from equaling the long-standing record of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Following India’s 67-run win over Sri Lanka, Suryakumar interviewed the ‘Player of the Match’, Virat in a BCCI video and asked to speak about his knock. But the former Indian skipper began by heaping massive praise on his teammate from Mumbai.

ALSO READ | ‘Pichle do Saal Mein…’: Virat Kohli Sheds Light on How he Became Cranky And Desperate After Slump in Form

“I want to congratulate you on all the amazing things you’ve been doing. Honestly hum log toh itne saal se lage huye hai but what you are doing is something that I haven’t seen before. You are creating a different template. You are creating a different energy. I can see in the crowds when you go, there’s genuine love and genuine affection because of the way you are playing, which is amazing to see,” Kohli said to Surya in a BCCI video after the first ODI vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Of mutual admiration , dealing with expectations & starting the year with a gloriousA conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as @surya_14kumar chats with centurion @imVkohli - By @ameyatilak Full interview #TeamIndia #INDvSLhttps://t.co/VVfjt19zRM pic.twitter.com/StExnar1V1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023

“Now people look at you differently,” Kohli said while speaking to his India teammate. “Now when Surya goes out to play, people are thinking Surya karke dega (Surya will do it). To keep up with that is a very intense process. Sometimes when your cricket is going well all those things flow well," Kohli added.

After having a terrific run in the T20Is last year, Suryakumar began 2023 with a ton against Sri Lanka and ended the 3-match series as the highest run-getter. Kohli, on the other hand, ended 2022 with a ton against Bangladesh and got another in the first game of the current calendar year.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Rues Missing Out on a Century in Guwahati

Speaking about the start he got, Kohli said he wishes to build on this knock as the team prepares for the 50-over World Cup.

“Do saal mai aisa saal nahi shuru hua (Last two years didn’t start out this way for me). This was the first match of the year and I got a century so hopefully, I can build on this because it’s a world cup year and there’s a big Test series coming up against Australia. In any game, when you score runs you get confidence. Today, I was just happy that I could bat through the innings almost,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli scored 113 off 87 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and six. Captain Rohit Sharma contributed with a 67-ball 83 while Shubman Gill scored 70 in 60 balls.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here