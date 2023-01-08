'Suryakumar Just Telling us That Batting is so Easy': Hardik Hails Swashbuckling Batter After Series Win

Team India captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on swashbuckling middle order batter Suryakumar Yadav who smashed a magnificent century against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Suryakumar rose on the occasion once again for the team and slammed a 45-ball century to help India post a mammoth 228/5 in 20 overs. On a pitch where the majority of batters struggled to get going, SKY hit the opposition all around the park. He scored unbeaten 112 runs which were laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes which laid the foundation for a massive win for India.

The Indian bowlers bounced back after an underwhelming outing in Pune which complimented Surya’s knock as India registered a 91-run victory.

Hardik said that even he would be disheartened bowling to Suryakumar the way he is batting at the moment.

“I think he (SKY) has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I am a bowler, I will be disheartened with the shot he plays," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

The skipper also lauded Rahul Tripathi for a 16-ball 35-run knock after Ishan Kishan (1) was sent back in the first over.

“Special mention to Rahul Tripathi - the ball was doing something but he showed great intent," he added.

The flamboyant all-rounder stated that Suryakumar knows what he wants to do as he has been in form of his life.

“Then SKY did his thing. You don’t need to tell him anything, he knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats but more often than not, he knows what to do," he added.

Axar Patel is another player who was the standout in the three-match series for his all-round performances with both bat and ball.

“I’m really proud of him (Axar), the way he is batting down the order and hitting. This will give a lot of confidence to him and the team as well," Hardik said.

The 29-year-old further talked about his motto as captain and said that the way India fought in the series is pleasing to witness.

“My motto in life as captain has been that I’ll back my players. These are the best T20 cricketers in India and that’s why they are here. There is no space for doubting in this format and we’re backing the players properly. The way we played in the series is pleasing, we didn’t even play 50 percent of our game in the second game but we still fought well," he added.

