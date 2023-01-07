IND vs SL: Team India Gets 'Warm and Traditional' Welcome In Rajkot; SKY Over the Moon, Umran Malik Poker Faced | WATCH

Hardik Pandya led Indian team has reached Rajkot for the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka. The series is locked 1-1 after India’s loss in Pune after they had defeated the visitors in Mumbai. A win here is important for Team India as they would like to kick off the new era under Pandya with a series win, although this in not a T20 World Cup year with the focus being on ODIs.

In a video which was shared by the BCCI, the hotel management can be seen escorting the captain Hardik Pandya who was mesmerized with the cultural program that was on display. All seemed to be very happy especially Surya Kumar Yadav even as others was seen acknowledging the dancers. Moreover, the likes of Umran Malik feigned indifference as he quickly made his way through to the lobby. WATCH.

A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow!

All Eyes On Rajkot For Series Decider

After eking out a narrow last-ball win in the opener, India fell short by 16-run defeat as Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series 1-1. The inconsistency of a young attack was one of the reasons for the defeat but going forward Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi will know that it was great learning experience for them.

They erred in their lines and didn’t always bowl the fuller length, making the Sri Lankan batters job easy to guide the pace of the short pitched stuff.

The Indian bowling unit bled runs with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who returned to the playing XI after a spell of injuries, bowling as many as five no balls in his two overs.

He stepped over the line three times on the trot in his first over, making him the first India bowler to bowl hat-trick of no-balls in T20I.

Mavi, who made a sensational T20I debut in the opening game and Arshdeep Singh added to the no ball count as they too missed the trick with skipper Hardik Pandya, who had to rely on his spinners, lamenting that the team needs to get its basics right.

But the youngsters in the team are expected more chances as they gather valuable experience.

“The young kids will have games like this at times, and I think we all need to be patient with them, (but) we need to be understanding that games like this can’t happen," head coach Rahul Dravid said.

