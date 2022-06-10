IND vs SL: Twitter Love Miller, Van der Dussen Heroics in Big Win Against India

Banking on the brilliant efforts of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, South Africa registered a record-breaking seven-wicket win against India as they chased down a mammoth total of 212. During the run chase, the Proteas scored 126 runs in the last ten overs to surpass Australia’s record of most runs in the last ten overs of a T20I game. In the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan, Australia scored 125 in the last 10 overs while chasing 192 to set the record.

With South Africa scoring 86/3 in the first 10 overs, the game was tilted in favour of the Rishabh Pant-led side. However, Van der Dussen and Miller launched a lethal attack on the Indian bowlers to swing the game away from the hosts. The duo finished with an unbeaten 133 partnership as they South Africa to a victory with five balls to spare.

Reacting to the South African team’s victory, former Indian pacer and commentator Irfan Pathan hailed the efforts of the Proteas and said that India needed to sort their bowling if they have to make a comeback in the series.

This series supposed to be a tough one and South Africans are making sure of it. Team india needs to sort out the bowling, Especially First 5 and last 5 overs! #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2022

Aakash Chopra showered praises on Miller and van der Dussen for turning around the game after the fall of Aidem Markram at a crucial juncture of the game.

Well played, South Africa. Expected SA to be more than competitive…losing Markram was a huge blow but didn’t make a difference in the end. Miller has started from where he’d left in the IPL…and Rassie…ufff…what a turnaround after that drop. #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 9, 2022

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer praised Van Der Dussen’s innings in his trademark cheeky style.

In his next movie Clint Eastwood discovers time travel, comes back as Rassie Van der Dussen and wins WC for SA 😅 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/oKURrIFtfN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 9, 2022

Twitter users suggested that the Indian missed the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the final overs of the game.

Earlier, India got off to a flying start with openers putting up a 57-run partnership. Ishan Kishan shone with 48-ball 76 to set the stage for the Indian innings.

With quickfire cameos from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya towards the ends, the Indian finished with a mammoth 211.

For the Indian team, a defeat against South Africa was heartbreaking as the Men in Blue lost a T20I for the first time after posting a 200-plus total. Previously, on 11 occasions, team India had successfully managed to defend a total of more than 200.

