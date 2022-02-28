IND vs SL: Two Empty Bullet Shells Found in Bus Ferrying Sri Lankan Team in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police found two empty bullet shells inside a private bus that has been ferrying Sri Lankan cricket team. The Lankan players have put up at a hotel near IT Park, Chandigarh. The Sri Lankan Test squad is in ‘City Beautiful’ to prepare for the first Test with India which starts on March 4 at PCA Stadium, Mohali.

According to the police, the bullet shells were found on Saturday when the Sri Lankan players were about to board the bus from Hotel Lalit. The bus was hired from a private transporter, Tara Brothers, Sector 17.

"Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back. Apparently, the shells belong to that marriage function. The bus driver is being questioned," a police officer attached with the security wing on promise of anonymity told The Indian Express.

'All Three Fifties Were Special': Player of the Series Shreyas Iyer Elated to Perform Well After Injury The Police have lodged a DDR at IT Park police station and according to The Indian Express, a team from the CFSL, Sector 36, was called and the empty shells were handed over to the forensic team for further examination. As per a report in India Today, two bullet shells were recovered from the luggage compartment of the bus. The report further said that the bus was recently hired for a marriage function. It is suspected that the bullet shells could have been left back as celebratory firing during marriages is common in several parts of India, including Punjab.

