IND vs SL: Under-19 Support Staff Seen 'Assisting' Kuldeep Yadav in Mohali

Former India spinner and a support staff of the recent World Cup winning Under-19 squad Sairaj Bahutule caught the fancy of a number of reporters as he was seen taking the stock of spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the second day of the net session of the Indian cricket team ahead of the first Test match against Sri Lanka. Bahutule who is attached to the National Cricket Academy (NCA, Bengaluru) flew down to Mohali to ‘assist’ the Test squad which was practicing even as coach Rahul Dravid and team was busy playing the three match T20I series.

His presence set off a wild speculation that Bahutule might have been hired as a support staff of the senior team. However, that was not the case. “Sai has been in Mohali with the Test specialists who had gone there more than a week ago. He has been assisting them in their training while Rahul and others were with the white ball squad," a BCCI official told Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

Accompanying him were Apurva Desai, a former first-class cricketer from Gujarat. Desai (46) is a batting coach at the NCA. “They will be with the side for a couple of more days before going back to the NCA," the BCCI official further said ruling out any new recruitment for the Indian team.

The second Test match will be played in Bengaluru starting from March 12. But before that, all eyes are on Virat Kohli who will be playing his hundredth Test match. We take a look at three iconic moments.

- Debut Down Under -Kohli stepped up as Test captain for the first time in place of an injured MS Dhoni in Adelaide in December 2014, and made an instant impact. After scoring 115 in the first innings of the first Test, he led India’s chase of 364 with an attacking 141 although India ultimately fell short by 48 runs.

- ‘You said it’ -His fiery personality was on show in a dramatic home Test series against Australia in 2017 when Kohli’s opposite number Steve Smith looked up to his dressing room for advice on a DRS call. Kohli was appalled, remonstrating with the umpires and afterwards accusing the visitors of routinely abusing the decision review system. Asked by an Australian journalist if he was implying that Smith — who pleaded a “brain fade" — was a cheat, Kohli snapped back: “I didn’t say it, you did."

- All-conquering -Two years later Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia after seven decades of trying — a moment he described as his “best achievement" at that point. His 82 in the first innings of the third Test in Melbourne remained instrumental in the tourists winning the match and series 2-1. Coach Ravi Shastri said Kohli’s leadership skills had “made all the difference". India rose to top the Test rankings and stayed there for over three years, beating allcomers home and away with its swashbuckling batting and — unusually for India — its fearsome fast-bowling attack.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here