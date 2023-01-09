IND vs SL: Unfortunate We Won't be Able to Play Ishan Kishan, Have to Give Shubman Gill a Fair Run - Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has indicated that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside him for the ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The selectors have picked Gill and Ishan Kishan in the squad over veteran Shikhar Dhawan as the two youngsters did well last year in the limited opportunities they got. Kishan in the last ODI match against Bangladesh smashed a double century to get his name into the record books. On the other side, Gill opened the innings for India last year on numerous occasions alongside Dhawan and scored runs with good consistency on West Indies, Zimbabwe and New Zealand tours.

Rohit stated that it will be fair to give Shubman a fair run after his exploits with the bat last year in a 50-over format, while he also talked highly of Kishan for smashing a double ton last year in ODIs.

“Both openers have done really well. But looking at how both openers have gone through, I think it’s fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because Gill in the last year, lot of games that he’s played has got lot of runs as well. So is Ishan, I’m not gonna take anything away from that. He has been wonderful for us, got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred. It’s a great achievement," Rohit said ahead of first ODI in the press conference.

The Indian skipper admitted that it’s a bit unfortunate for Kishan to not find a place in the XI but the decision was taken after looking at Gill’s performance in the last 8-9 months.

“It is unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan but, looking at how things have planned out for us in the last eight-nine months in looking at how the ODIs have gone through for us, it’s fair to give Gil that run," he added.

The swashbuckling opener further stated that the management will give chance to every player in the mix as India are set to play a lot of games ahead of the ODI World Cup this year.

“Gill has done extremely, in that position. Ishan is certainly going to miss out, but it is very unfortunate, but that doesn’t rule out anything. We are gonna try and keep everyone in the mix and see how, it plans out for us as we play a lot of games," Rohit said.

