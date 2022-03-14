IND vs SL: 'Used to Think Too Much, Now I'm Only Focusing On Next Ball'-Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant played a superb hand in Mohali, and then he came to Bengaluru and played an even bigger role to propel India to a series sweep. In Mohali, he missed out on a century, in Bengaluru the challenge was altogether different. The ball was turning square, but Pant kept on playing his natural game, hitting the second ball he faced for a six. Those were crucial runs. No doubt, he was going to get the award—Man of the series.

“I think both (batting and keeping), you need to keep evolving, I’ve made mistakes in the past and want to keep improving. It’s not in my mindset, the wicket was difficult to play, so I thought I will look for quick runs. I’ll do whatever the team management wants me to do (on batting at number five). I think it’s more about confidence, previously, I used to think too much, now I’m only focusing on every ball (referring to his improved keeping skills).,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile Axar Patel, his Delhi Capitals mate, also played a crucial role. He combined with Ashwin to derail Sri Lanka’s resistance, playing a perfect foil to his senior partner. He picked up two wickets and later revealed how he judges a particular wicket before closing in on which line to bowl.

“I don’t think much when I am the third spinner in the team. I know Ashwin and Jadeja will complete the work. I just try to play to my strength. Like Ash Bhai said, he bowls first and we speak about what is the right pace to bowl on the surface. And that’s how I start my spell, start with my strengths and then within an over I know what to do,” he said.

India:India extended their winning streak at home to 15 test series as they beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second test to wrap up the day-night match in Bengaluru on day three and win the two-test series 2-0 on Monday.

With the tourists chasing a daunting target of 447 for victory after India declared on 303-9, their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne battled hard to bring up his 14th test ton (107) but wickets fell regularly and they were bowled out for 208.

India won the first test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs inside three days and Rohit Sharma’s side repeated the feat in Bengaluru when Sri Lanka were bowled out in the second session.

