IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Goes Past Stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene as Records Galore

Virat Kohli continues his purple patch with the bat with a magnificent 166*-run knock against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. It was a ‘Vintage Kohli Show’ as he smacked the Sri Lankan all around the park and didn’t give the bowler any chance to get the better of him. His unbeaten knock powered India to a mammoth 390/5 in 50 overs. Kohli hit 13 fours and 8 sixes during his magnificent knock.

The batting maverick registered his name in some new record books with another masterclass knock of his. It was a landmark century for Kohli as he surpassed the tally of great Sachin Tendulkar’s most centuries at home. Ahead of the third ODI, the two batting maestros were tied at the top with 20 centuries but Kohli got his 21st on Sunday to get the better of Tendulkar.

Most ODI Centuries at Home

21 – Virat Kohli in India (101 innings)

20 – Sachin Tendulkar in India (160)

14 – Hashim Amla in South Africa (69)

The batting maverick also bettered his own record of scoring most ODI centuries against an opposition. With his 166-run knock, Kohli has now smacked 10 centuries against Sri Lanka in a 50-over format.

The 34-year-old reached his 150 with a six in the final over of the innings which also helped his score the second-fastest 150 by an Indian in ODIs. Ishan Kishan, who scored a double century against Bangladesh last year, holds the record for fastest 150 in 103 balls.

Fastest 150 by Indians

103 balls - Ishan Kishan vs BAN, 2022

106 balls - Virat Kohli vs SL, 2023

112 balls - Virender Sehwag vs WI, 2011

117 balls - Rohit Sharma vs WI, 2018

However, Kohli is at the top of list when it comes to hitting the fastest 150 in ODI on Indian soil.

Fastest ODI 150 in India:

106 balls - Virat Kohli v SL, 2023

109 balls - George Bailey v IND, 2013

112 balls - Virender Sehwag v WI, 2011

117 balls - Rohit Sharma v WI, 2018

With a couple of centuries in the ongoing series, Kohli has surpassed Mahela Jayawardene’s ODI run tally and entered the list of top 5 players with the most runs in ODIs. Former Sri Lanka captain and batting legend Jayawardene was ahead of him before the series with 12650 runs in 448 ODIs. With his 45th ODI century on Sunday, Kohli has now scored 12754 runs in 268 matches. Tendulkar sits at the top of the tally with 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and it will be a huge task for Kohli to overtake it.

Most Runs in ODI Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar – 18426 runs in 463 ODIs

Kumar Sangakkara – 14234 runs in 404 ODIs

Ricky Ponting – 13704 runs in 375 ODIs

Sanath Jayasuriya – 134300 runs in 445 ODIs

Virat Kohli – 12754 runs in 268 ODIs

Mahela Jayawardene – 12650 runs in 448 ODIs

