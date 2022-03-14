IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Has Been Unlucky a Couple of Times, Feels Wasim Jaffer

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has given his opinion on Indian batters’ underwhelming show in the ongoing day-night Test against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Apart from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, none of the other Indian batters failed to score a fifty-plus score in the second Test of the series.

Jaffer feels that opener Mayank Agarwal will be unhappy with himself after getting decent starts in this series and failing to convert them into a big score.

“A few of the top-order [batters] will be unhappy that they couldn’t convert those starts into something big. I can understand it’s not the pitch where you’ll get big hundreds but somebody like Mayank will be unhappy that he got starts and then got out," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos

Mayank scored 59 runs in three innings at an underwhelming average of 19.67 against Sri Lanka. On a turning track in the day-night Test, the opener scored 4 and 22.

Advertisement

While Jaffer feels former India captain Virat Kohli has been unlucky as he got dismissed on unusual deliveries. On both occasions in Bengaluru, the ball didn’t bounce much as Kohli got dismissed leg before wicket while trying to defend it from backfoot.

“Virat, obviously, is not the same player; he’s been unlucky a couple of times…" he added.

The former India opener feels that it was not a pitch for Kohli’s 71st international century but he could have scored a fifty.

“When you have a career like him, you are bound to get such deliveries but I hope, you know, it levels out very soon. We were hoping like always that the 71st hundred will come soon. This is again not the pitch for the 71st hundred but you would have liked to see him get at least 50-60. But, like I said, when you have such a big career, you are bound to get a few dismissals like that. Hopefully, not many more in the future."

Also Read | IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Talking Points: Rohit Sweeps, Kohli Falls To Arm Ball, But Youngistaan Shines

He further pointed out the difference between the two teams as he feels that the Indian team is superior to the visitors.

“The quality of the sides - you know, the Indian team is far, far strong compared to this Sri Lankan side. There are a lot of youngsters in this (Sri Lankan) side and they’ll learn. It’s a tough place to tour, Indian and it won’t be easy. This Indian team will never give it easy whether it’s batting or bowling…" he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here