IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Knock With Interesting Insta Post

Although 2022 was a mediocre year by Indian cricket standards as the Men in Blue failed to win major silverware, the year also saw the emergence of a new middle-order pair in Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. The duo came into their own with India’s number 3 and 4 batting in tandem in big-ticket tournaments like Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022. While Kohli broke his century drought in Asia Cup against Afghanistan, it was SKY who was at the other end and now as Surya scored his century against Sri Lanka in Rajkot off just 45 balls, Kohli made sure that he tweeted a congratulatory message.

Surya struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers helping India win the three match series 2-1. He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

Earlier, after completing his fifty in 26 balls, Surya took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) in the last over.

Coming back to Kohli, the former India captain is all set to feature in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka which begins on January 10 in Guwahati.

‘Important To Put Pressure On Yourself’

After the match Surya said there is a lot of hard work that has gone into his innings when Harsha Bhogle asked him about his superlative performance.

“It’s really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions," he said in the post match presentation.

“You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly. Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer. He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy myself. He tells me to just enjoy and express myself,” he said.

