IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Receives Guard of Honour From Teammates on His 100th Test - WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli received a guard of honour from his teammates on Day 2 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka. Kohli who is playing his 100th Test match was given special treatment by his teammates when India walked out to bowl in the final session of the day’s play.

Kohli was all smiles when Team India players gave him the iconic guard of honour on his landmark Test.

Considered amongst one of the best to ever play the game, Kohli completed 8000 runs in Test cricket and becomes the 6th Indian batter to achieve the feat.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka, Day 2 Live Blog

Earlier, Kohli was felicitated by the BCCI on Friday commemorating his landmark 100th Test match — the first game against Sri Lanka here.

On Day 1 of the Mohali Test, the 33-year-old came out to bat in the 19th over when India lost opener Mayank Agarwal. He got off the mark with a leading edge while attempting a flick off Lasith Embuldeniya, but didn’t take much time to settle as played his shots freely. However, the former India captain once again failed to convert a decent score into a big score as he was deceived by Embuldeniya’s sharp turn and got castled on 45.

Advertisement

Kohli last scored an international century way back in 2019, he has been scoring 70s and 80s at a consistent level but his conversion rate has dropped drastically.

However, the former skipper is not bothered by the lack of hundreds as he feels he is batting well.

“I am preparing as I have always prepared. As long as I am batting well, I am not bothered. We are somehow crazy about milestones and materialistic achievements,” Kohli told media persons when asked if he wants to revisit his process since big runs have dried up.

“It felt like I am making my debut. Had butterflies in my stomach, did feel very nervous,” he said.

Kohli relinquished his Test captaincy earlier this year following India’s series defeat to South Africa. The 33-year-old finished as India’s most successful Test captain.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here