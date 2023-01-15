IND vs SL: 'Watched Him Growing up and It's Incredible to See What he Does' - Shubman Gill Hails Virat Kohli

Young India opener Shubman Gill talked highly of senior batter Virat Kohli for his magnificent 166 not out in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium. Kohli scored his century of the year which was laced with 13 fours and eight sixes to help India post a mammoth 390/5 in 50 overs. The batting maverick has regained his form in ODIs which is a bright sign for India considering ODI World Cup will be held this year on Indian soil.

Kohli shared a crucial 131-run partnership with Gill, who scored a sublime 116 off 97 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Highlights

Gill talked highly of the former India captain and said that Kohli’s conversion rate is quite exceptional and one should learn how he scores the big hundreds.

“It is amazing to see what he does. I watched him growing up and it is incredible to see what he does. Once you get a start how to convert it into a hundred and how to convert those hundreds into 150-160 is a lesson we learn," said Gill in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

On way to his 166 not out, including smashing 84 runs in the last ten overs, Kohli surpassed former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene to become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODIs, a list which is headed by legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). It is also his third three-figure mark in the last four innings of the 50-over format.

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Goes Past Stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene as Records Galore

Meanwhile, Gill also batted brilliantly during his 116-run knock as he was in total control of the game while hitting his first ODI century in India. He scored his fifty in 52 balls but took only 37 deliveries for the next 50 runs.

“Always feels good to convert a start into a big one. We were not looking at any target and were just trying to see how the pitch plays. The odd delivery was keeping low and there was not much spin. When you are batting with Rohit or Virat, you don’t have to do much. We were talking about targeting the bowlers and looked to score after the first three overs," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here