IND vs SL: 'Will Try and Help Rohit Sharma in Whatever Capacity'-India Test Vice Captain Jasprit Bumrah

India’s new Test vice captain Jasprit Bumrah is really looking forward to do his duty and do it well. However, there are many who believed that bowler can’t be great leaders. It was only recently that ex-selector Sarandeep Singh had said that he was ‘surprised’ with Bumrah’s elevation. Except Kapil Dev, no Indian fan can remember an express fast bowler taking up the role of a vice captain, leave apart captain. At least not in the modern era. But Bumrah is looking to break the stereotype.

Also Read | IND vs SL: ‘Crowds Are Good For Energy’-Jasprit Bumrah Has His Say Over Crowd Absence From Virat Kohli’s 100th Test

“I don’t look at it as a particular position, like a spinner or a fast bowler, or that batter is a leader. As a senior member of the team you have to help the players in whatever capacity you can. As I have spoken earlier For me it is just a post. Yes, it is a great opportunity that has presented itself, and I am very happy to do that. But other positions like a bowler or a batter doesn’t matter. It depends only how you handle that position, and how tactically strong you are. So, I will try and help Rohit in whatever way I can.”

Advertisement

With Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari back, there are speculations about India’s batting line up. But Bumrah refused to divulge any details, saying they are yet to chalk out their team combinations so early.

“We just had a look at the track. It’s a little early to figure out the combinations. We just had an optional session and everyone was looking really good." When one journalist made it clear that his Test success has come overseas, Bumrah hit back, saying he had played enough domestic cricket to figure out the pitches in India.

Also Read | ‘Full Faith in KL Rahul But Jasprit Bumrah as Vice-Captain is Surprising’

“It doesn’t make a difference to me. Whenever I get an opportunity, I try and do it well. Of course, I have played a lot of Ranji Trophy cricket, so these conditions are not alien to me. It’s always a special feeling to play Test cricket anywhere. I don’t look at a match or a particular place. I just analyze the wicket and use it to my advantage. It is no different now."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here