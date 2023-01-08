IND vs SL: Yuzi Chahal's Kiss Gesture For Suryakumar Yadav Caught On Camera

Suryakumar Yadav helped India to a series win against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Rajkot as he smashed an outstanding hundred which came off just 45 balls. This was the second fastest century in the shortest format as far as Indians are concerned with the fastest named after Rohit Sharma which came off just 35 balls against the same opposition in 2017. Coming back to SKY, this was his third century in last six months. His first ton came against England at Trent Bridge in July 2022 which was followed by a century against New Zealand in November.

Also Read: Footage Captures Many Shades of Suryakumar Yadav After Scintillating Ton | WATCH

To sum things up, SKY is the limit for SKY especially the way he is playing.

Even as he spoke to Harsha Bhogle after the match, a video of Yuzvendra Chahal kissing his hands went viral. This video shows how he has not only won over his fans but his teammates as well who are fond of the power hitting that is on display by the 32-year-old. WATCH

The Mumbaikar was on rampage as he got to his half century in just 25 balls and then brought up his hundred in just 19 more balls, reaching the triple figure mark in just 45 balls. With this knock, he also become the second highest centurion in T20 cricket from India. He now has 3 tons, two behind Rohit who has 5 centuries towards his name.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Riding on Suryakumar Yadav Ton, India Seal Series in Rajkot

“Dravid Lets me Enjoy’

Despite being the unconventional 360 degree batter, SKY has got all the backing from a very orthodox cricketer of his own time Rahul Dravid who is also the head coach of the side. When Harsha Bhogle asked him about Dravid’s reaction, SKY didn’t hold back.

“There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer. He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy myself. He tells me to just enjoy and express myself."

“It’s really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly. Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them", Suryakumar said at the post match presentation ceremony.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here