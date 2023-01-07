IND vs SL:'Isko Bolte Hai Intent Merchant'-Netizens Laud Rahul Tripathi For Quick-Fire Cameo

Rahul Tripathi played a blinder of a knock against Sri Lanka in the third and series-deciding T20I in Rajkot. With series on the line, India needed a push from its youngsters, and Tripathi, who was playing his second international match, didn’t disappoint. Coming at the fall of Ishan Kishan, who was dismissed cheaply, Tripathi started to attack the opposition right from the word go. He eventually ended up scoring 35 off 16 balls which also had two maximums.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Twitter Bows Down to Suryakumar Yadav For Smashing 45-ball Century

By the time he was out, Twitter had got hold of his fearless intent and started to laud the Pune cricketer who made his debut at the ripe age of 31. Although it was Suryakumar Yadav who would went onto score a century for India on Friday, it was Tripathi who won the hearts of the fans.

Here are some of the top reactions.

Special knock with special shots - Rahul Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/EE45huEIJK— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2023

Reaction of Rahul Tripathi when he got out - He was so disappointed and angry. pic.twitter.com/qEerzhLDEk— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 7, 2023

Though it was just a 16 ball innings, Rahul Tripathi showed a great and much needed intent in the Powerplay! pic.twitter.com/6QPS3R1EKW— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 7, 2023

As soon as spin was introduced, Tripathi targeted Mahesh Theekshana (0/48) as he collected three fours from the fifth over. He scooped the first one over square leg, swept the second to point and hit the third over mid-off.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates

Tripathi assumed the role of the aggressor as he pummelled Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) for twin sixes before perishing off a short ball, caught at short third.

This is what we need in T20 Cricket.Quick 30-40 runs in few balls. Well played, Rahul Tripathi. #INDvSL — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) January 7, 2023

Well played Rahul Tripathi, that’s the intent & aggression we need 🇮🇳👏@tripathirahul52 #INDvsSL— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 7, 2023

Give Rahul Tripathi the next 10 games, just for his intent..not worried about playing for his spot, just playing the ball as he sees it. He may fail a few times, but this is exactly what’s needed for this largely conservative side #INDvSL— Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 7, 2023

India collected 53 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay and while Gill continued to score at a slow pace, Surya was at his effortless best.

Rahul Tripathi showed how to play T20 cricket. Isko bolte hain Intent merchant.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 7, 2023

Rahul Tripathi yet again making this team know how modern day t20s need to be played!— Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) January 7, 2023

Rahul Tripathi gone for 35 off 16 balls. It’s shame this talent was kept waiting for years. Well played. ❤️#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/c4OhX0hJYA— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 7, 2023

Rahul Tripathi is the Original Flavour of T20#CricketTwitter— Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) January 7, 2023

Every team needs a player like Rahul Tripathi in their top 3, fearless intent— Dave (@CricketDave27) January 7, 2023

The world’s number one batter in the format looked like a man from another planet. He reached his half century by sending the ball to the boundary.

With Surya firing, Gill tried to up the ante at the other end as well. He hit Wanindu Hasaranga (1/36) for a six but a as the youngster moved down the wicket to dispatch the ball for another boundary, a leg-break got the better of him to out an end to a 111-run partnership.

Gill’s wicket saw a change in momentum as India lost skipper Hardik Pandya (4) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (4) in quick succession.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Surya as he repeatedly timed the ball to perfection. He hit nine sixes and seven fours in his blazing knock.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here