IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Covid Positive Shikhar Dhawan Cheers For Team India From Hotel Room

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, on Sunday, cheered for Team India for their first ODI clash against West Indies. Dhawan, who is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, applauded India’s performance in the initial phase of the first ODI from his hotel room.

Dhawan posted a selfie from the hotel room with a live cricket match playing in the background on television. He hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for taking two wickets in two balls against West Indies to get rid of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard.

“Great game so far boys Yuzi on Keep going," Dhawan captioned the post.

Great game so far boys 💪 Yuzi on 🔥🔥 Keep going 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jbwzH2u4Yz— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 6, 2022

The BCCI, on Wednesday, revealed that Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been tested for COVID-19 ahead of the ODI series against West Indies and are put in isolation.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the senior opener is recovering well as he thanked all his fans, saying he is humbled by the love he received on Thursday.

“Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way,” Dhawan wrote along with his picture.

Thank you everyone for your wishes 🙏 I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way 😊 pic.twitter.com/oKvyXAwGk9— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49 in 9.5 overs) and Washington Sundar (3/30 in 9 overs) wreaked havoc on a slow track as the West Indies batters made a beeline to the pavilion, save Jason Holder (57; 4×6) and Fabian Allen (29), whose 78-run stand for the eighth-wicket helped the team go past the 160-run mark.

Chahal also claimed his 100th ODI wicket in the match by dismissing Nicholas Pooran. India’s Mohammed Shami was the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets in 56 games. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (57), Kuldeep Yadav (58). Irfan Pathan is the fourth fastest in the list and is followed by Chahal who managed to achieve the feat in his 60th game.

