IND vs WI: Deepak Hooda to Arshdeep Singh – 5 Indian Players to Watch Out For

Brace yourself for yet another action-packed white ball series where India will square off against the West Indies at their home. The tour begins on Friday with the first ODI being played in Trinidad. The journey is going to be different in many ways. Most of the seniors won’t be there as they have been rested after a successful England tour. Shikhar Dhawan will take charge again as the captain and will lead a bunch of youngsters against Nicholas Pooran and his men who have recently gotten whitewashed by Bangladesh.

But before the tour could commence, the weather has already began taking a toll while the team also came across an injury scare. As per reports, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been named as Dhawan’s deputy for the ODI series, suffered a niggle in his knee and is likely to miss out on Friday’s game. Meanwhile, the practice session on Thursday was affected by rain, forcing Dhawan & Co to train indoor.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Reportedly Nursing Niggle, Likely to Sit Out of Series Opener

But amid all these tough circumstances, the show will go on and if weather permits, the fans will get to enjoy the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the players to watch out for:

Shikhar Dhawan: The stand-in captain will surely be in focus, especially after the tough tour of England. He started off well with an unbeaten 31 in the series opener in Southampton but in the next couple of games, he could only muster the scores of 1 and 9. But three poor outings cannot write off a player of Dhawan’s calibre. Added responsibilities of leading the team might bring out the best out of Gabbar; you never know.

Deepak Hooda: It won’t be a surprise if someone calls Hooda a future superstar. He may have got limited opportunities after making his debut earlier this year, but he has been promising every time. His real character came out when he was promoted up the order in Ireland and England T20Is. Scoring a hundred on his first-ever overseas tour spoke enough about his talent. It all depends upon the team management, how they use him.



Suryakumar Yadav: This batter has showcased what consistency looks like. After his maiden hundred in the final T20I against England, he might not have got many runs in the ODIs but everyone’s aware of his potential. Earlier in February, Suryakumar smashed a fifty against West Indies which gives the idea about what’s there for him in the store. His calmness and flamboyancy make the Indian batting line-up look well settled.

Arshdeep Singh: India don’t have the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the ODIs but in his absence, Arshdeep could be a dark horse if he gets a game. The left-arm seamer has been a silent killer in the T20Is who mostly hunts in the death overs. He has already shown in Southampton that what he is capable of and, in all likelihood, he won’t disappoint in the ODIs either.

ALSO READ: Not Sri Lanka, But Asia Cup Will Be Held in UAE, Says Sourav Ganguly

Sanju Samson: The Kerala cricketer, one of the finest students of the Rahul Dravid Academy, is back in the ODIs after a year. Surprisingly, he has played only one game in his career so far, and that too under Shikhar Dhawan. The Caribbean tour is a great opportunity to test his mettle in the 50-over format. Just to bring this to your notice that Sanju has smashed a double century in List A games and he usually score runs at a strike rate of nearly 90. Even the experts of the game know that he has an array of shots in his textbook and if given a chance, the fans could get a glimpse of that.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here