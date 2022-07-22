IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies Live Coverage on TV and Online

India vs West Indies Live Streaming of first ODI Match: West Indies will host India for a three-match ODI series that will begin on Friday, July 22. India will be looking to emulate the 3-0 whitewash by Bangladesh and clinch the ODI series. The opening fixture will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 7:00 pm IST.

The Indian team has rested star players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and captain Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan will serve as the stand-in skipper of the side. Without the big guns, the squad players will be able to feature in the Indian squad. Pacer Arshdeep Singh could make his debut against the Windies.

West Indies received a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Bangladesh in the recently concluded ODI series. Nicholas Pooran and company will look to leave the terrible performance behind and make a strong comeback against the subcontinent side. The return of all-rounder Jason Holder will bolster the Caribbean side.

Both teams will be looking for a winning start to the series on Friday. The sides will clash in five T20I matches after the ODI series.

Ahead of Friday’s face-off between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between India (IND) and England (ENG) will be played?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will take place on July 22, Friday.

Where will the first ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time will the first ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first ODI match?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) sports channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) first ODI match?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

