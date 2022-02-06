IND vs WI, 1st ODI: 'Want to Take Toss Away From Play, Don't Want to Depend on it a Lot' - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma started his ODI captaincy journey on a high with a 6-wicket over West Indies on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rohit, who has led India on several occasions in past as a stand-in skipper, captained the team for the first time as a regular ODI captain in the first match of the three-match series against West Indies.

In the historic 1000th ODI, the Men in Blue chased down the 177-run target with ease in 28 overs as Rohit scored 60 runs to set up the foundation of the win.

After winning the match, Rohit said that he doesn’t believe in a perfect game as for him there is always a scope to improve.

“I don’t believe in perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes. Pretty happy with that. With that bat we could’ve finished with not so many wickets, that is one. Could also have created pressure on their lower order," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

While the 34-year-old also gave credit to the bowlers for the win as they managed to bundle out the power-pack Windies side to 176.

“Don’t want to take any credit away. The way we bowled upfront and then towards the back end was good to see. We want to keep getting better as a team," he added.

The newly appointed India captain further said the only thing he asks from his players is to keep challenging themselves.

“The end goal is we should be able to achieve what the team wants. If the team requires us to do something different, have to do it. Don’t think we have to change a lot. All I ask from players is to keep challenging themselves," Rohit said.

Returning to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win in what is India’s 1000th ODI.

“I’ve been off for a while, haven’t played for two months but I was back home hitting the balls. Knew there was a long season ahead. Had a good net session here," the 34-year-old added.

The Indian captain asserted that he doesn’t want to depend on the toss a lot.

“Can take a lot of positives from this game. The pitch had something in it. There was softness in the pitch early on. In this particular game the toss became important. But honestly want to take the toss away from the play, don’t want to depend on it a lot. But if you do, you have to take advantage," Rohit concluded

