IND vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies Skipper Kieron Pollard Points Out Positives From Massive Defeat Against India

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has pointed out the positives from the team’s massive defeat to India in the first ODI match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The tourists were completely outclassed by the Asian giants in the opening match of the three-ODI series.

The Windies captain said that defeat with the 22 overs to spare was not an ideal one for his team but he wants the player to work on their batting techniques.

“Of course, losing with 22 overs to spare is not ideal. Not being able to bat 50 overs - we’ve got to take stock of that. We got to dig deeper and get better with techniques, again myself included," Pollard said at the post-match presentation.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Dominant India Register 6-Wicket Win Over West Indies in 1000th ODI

The 34-year-old said that toss is a crucial factor due to the wet outfield at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

“Having said that, not the result we wanted, but credit to the guys turning up. Has been difficult the last couple of days. Getting four wickets there shows if we put some runs we can compete. Toss is a crucial factor. It’s wet out there right now. Tonight it just slid onto the bat. That’s the nature of cricket, we can’t change that," he added.

Pollard has lauded all-rounder Jason Holder for his gritty 57-run knock which gave West Indies a fighting chance in the game.

“You can say that (Holder should bat higher?). 12 months ago guys would not be saying that. He can bat in any position in the order. Yes, he can bat at six. He has a role to play for us. He came in a crucial scenario and made a crucial fifty," he added.

Also Read | IND vs WI, 1st ODI: ‘Want to Take Toss Away From Play, Don’t Want to Depend on it a Lot’ - Rohit Sharma

Pollard further pointed out the positives from the match and heaped praises on Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein for their disciplined bowling.

“The lower-order batting from Jason and Fabian. Joseph and Akeal Hosein did the work for us with the ball - those were the positives. We will come back and see what happens," Pollard concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here