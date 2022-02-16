IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Ravi Bishnoi Registers 3rd-best Bowling Figures as Spinner on Debut - WATCH

Ravi Bishnoi on Wednesday became the 95th cricketer to represent India in the shortest format of the game. The 21-year-old made his international debut against West Indies in the first game of the three-match series in Kolkata and received his cap from senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

His international career kicked off with a fielding blunder as he stepped on the boundary cushion after taking a catch of Nicholas Pooran. Bishnoi grabbed the ball well but went over the line while tracking back.

But the youngsters covered up the mistake by producing a superb spell in his debut game. He bagged a couple of wickets in the same over, registering the figures of 2 for 17 in his 4-over spell.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I Live Updates

It was the 11th over when Bishnoi left a deep impact with his bowling prowess. He began the over with a googly to trap Roston Chase in front on the very first delivery. The tourists decided to review the decision only to find three reds in the ball tracking.

A couple of deliveries later, it was Rovman Powell who became the second victim of Bishnoi in international cricket. The latter bowled a flighted googly this time and the batter couldn’t get under it properly. He mistimed the shot, holing it out to Venkatesh Iyer at long-on.

ALSO READ | ‘Main Bol Raha Hun, Review Le’: Kohli Convinces Rohit to Take DRS, Here’s What Happened Next - WATCH

Bishnoi registered the third-best bowling figures as a spinner on a T20I debut for India. Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha tops the charts with 4 for 21, against Bangladesh in Nottingham. Left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the ongoing series, is second with a tally of 3 for 17, against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here