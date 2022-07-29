IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Rishabh Pant Throws Away His Wicket Again, Leaves Rohit Sharma Fuming - WATCH

Rishabh Pant on Friday once again hogged the attention for his way of dismissal as India took on West Indies in the first T20I at Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad. Walking out to bat at no. 14, the wicketkeeper-batter started off his innings pretty well. However, he fell prey to one of Keemo Paul’s wide delivery and ended up getting caught for 14 off 12. His dismissal left Indian captain Rohit Sharma fuming who was present at the non-strikers’ end.

The incident took place off the final delivery of the 10th over. Keemo bowled a fuller delivery across off, tempting Pant to go for a lofted shot. The 24-year-old swung his bat hard but all he got was a thick outside edge that flew directly towards Akeal Hosein at the short third man.

Rohit, who was watching Rishabh getting out, was left fuming as he gestures to his partner that he could have played the shot in a better way.

Despite a good start to the innings, the wickets of Indian batters continued to tumble. However, it was the visiting captain who anchored the ship brilliantly. At the beginning of the game, he surpassed New Zealand Martin Guptill to become the highest runs scorer in the T20Is on his return.

Later, he brought up his 27th T20I fifty with a boundary in the 12th over. Once again, it was debutant Joseph who was punished over a fuller delivery. It was well outside off and Rohit it over extra cover to notch half-a-ton.

Earlier in the game, India tried out a new opening combination in which Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat with Rohit after the West Indies opted to field. The duo added 44 runs to the opening wicket before Hosein got the better of Suryakumar, who was opening in a T20 game for the first time since 2018.

