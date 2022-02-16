IND vs WI, 1st T20I: 'Should Have Finished That Off Little Early'-Rohit Sharma

India were perfectly on course to win the first of the three-match T20I series when suddenly wicket started falling in a heap. From 94/2 to they became 115/4. A well set Ishan Kishan should have taken India to the victory target, but he perished playing a nothing shot. From this point on, India started to lose timely wickets which included former captain Virat Kohli, and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Even skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having an animated chat with the youngster. When he was asked about it, this is what he said in the post-match presentation.

“I have been talking to him (Ishan) for a long time now, when he was playing with Mumbai Indians in the middle order which wasn’t his natural position. We saw in Chennai when the pitch was slow he wasn’t able to get going, we just want to make sure that we give him that confidence with what he needs to do and look to find that odd boundary in the middle. It’s just about rotating strike in the middle and with Ishan it’s just about getting some game time and wearing the blue and playing for India, there’s too much pressure. It’s our job to make sure that whenever he steps in he’s quite comfortable.”

Rohit was arguably upset as India make hard work of the victory target. It needed some calm heads to prevail or they could have surely made a mess out of it. Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 18) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 off 13) combined to take India home.

“Should have finished that off a little early, wanted to be clinical. Happy with the win and we can take a lot of confidence from this game. Restricting them to that score was a great effort from the bowlers. With the bat we were not clinical and it’s something we can learn from,” Sharma said.

