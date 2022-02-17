IND vs WI, 1st T20I: 'Someone like Shreyas Iyer is Sitting Out, Very Hard On Him'

India left out middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer out of the playing eleven for the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. Although it didn’t matter much as India went onto win the match, in the end, Rohit did concede that it was hard to leave the Mumbai player out. The team had given chance to the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle, which meant that Shreyas Iyer would have to wait.

In the end, Rohit revealed that Shreyas was told about the decision, and he happily obliged being a true professional. “Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn’t get him in,” Rohit said.

“It’s always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I’m happy to have that kind of challenges rather than not having players available and not in form."

“We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first. Once everyone is available it’s something we need to sit down and understand," said Rohit.

“Lots of things to take into consideration and sometimes it can be very tough on the guys missing out, but we want to make sure that we give out a clear message with guys performing needs to get that run and we want to put the team first. I have been talking to him (Ishan) for a long time now when he was playing with Mumbai Indians in the middle order which wasn’t his natural position.”

