IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli Works on His Batting Ahead of Series Opener

Battling a prolonged lean patch, former India captain Virat Kohli batted at the nets and also took throw-downs during India’s first practice session ahead of Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Kolkata.

Kohli was first to enter the nets to take throwdowns from the Indian support staff as he batted from both the ends before going for the drill.

Later he had a lengthy net session, spanning more than 45 minutes.

India skipper Rohit Sharma along with coach Rahul Dravid were also seen in a long discussion with curator Sujan Mukherjee.

In the white-ball format, the Kohli last scored a century against the West Indies in August 2019, in Port of Spain ODI and since then, he has had 10 50-plus scores but failed to convert them into a ton.

Across formats, he’s yet to score an International century in more than two years and his last century came against Bangladesh in India’s first pink ball Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens here in November 2019.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour Kohli though says Kohli has been doing well in the nets.

“I don’t think he’s going through a lean phase. I understand he had a poor series against the West Indies (in ODIs) but no conversation as such," Rathour said.

“He’s batting really well in the nets and the kind of preparation he’s putting in. We are waiting for… I’m certain that in one of these innings he will be back among runs," he added, strongly backing the former skipper.

