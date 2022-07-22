IND vs WI 2022: India Eye Successive Bilateral ODI Series Win Record; Dhawan Aims to Surpass Dhoni, Rohit And Yuvraj

Days after wrapping up their England tour, the Indian team will be back in action on Friday against West Indies when the two opponents clash in the series opening first ODI. While India beat England in a three-match ODI series, West Indies were clean swept 0-3 by Bangladesh in an ODI series at home.

The winning momentum and recent form is with the tourists though West Indies will be eager to get back to winning ways and therefore highly motivated to record positive results against a strong opponent like India and make a statement.

India are being led by Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit Sharma rested and their ODI squad is missing a host of first-choice stars including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who all played in England series.

India have their sights set on a massive record though. Since 2007, India have defeated West Indies in 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series which is the joint-most alongside Pakistan who have won 11 successive ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Another series win will take India’s tally to 12 in a row which will be the most by a team against a particular opponent (minimum three matches).

India skipper Dhawan is eyeing a personal milestone as well. In the list of most ODI runs by Indian batters in West Indies, Dhawan currently stands at the fifth spot behind Virat Kohli (790 runs in 15 matches), MS Dhoni (458 runs in 15 matches), Yuvraj Singh (419 runs in 14 matches) and Rohit (348 runsin 14 matches).

Dhawan has 348 runs from 14 matches so far and the three ODIs provide him a chance to surpass Rohit, Yuvraj and Dhoni in the list, and bridge the gap with topper Kohli.

Additionally, he’s just two ODIs away from becoming the most capped Indian in the Caribbean.

The 36-year-old is closing in on 12 years in international career now and says criticism has never bothered him.

“I have been hearing it for 10 years,” Dhawan replied when asked about constant criticism on his performances on the eve of India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies on Thursday. “It doesn’t bother me. They keep talking, I keep performing. If it did affect me, I wouldn’t have reached where I am today.”

