IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul Nearing Full Fitness as he Shares Clip of His Intense Training Session

Indian cricket fans can heave a big sigh of relief after KL Rahul shared a video of his intense training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rahul, who has been off the field following his groin injury last month, can be seen in the clip taking part in several physical activities.

Also Read: U-19 WC Star Vicky Ostwal Dreams of Playing Test Cricket

His return to training will certainly augur well for Team India as they fine tune their preparations for the challenges ahead.

“Hustle SZN,” Rahul wrote while posting the clip on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

The video soon went viral garnering more than 2 million views and a flood of reactions from cricket enthusiasts.

“Looking forward to your comeback brother,” wrote one user in the comments section.

While another follower of the game wrote, “Love and greetings from Turkey. I love you and your country very much. My heart and prayers are with you.”

Another Indian cricket fan wanted Rahul to come back to the Indian squad as soon as possible. “Come back fast…. missing you in Indian Squad,” he wrote.

“Eagerly waiting for you in Indian Team,” said another user.

This fan felt that Rahul is all set to shine in the T20I series against West Indies. “Ready to roar in west indies. Bossman,” he said.

Another fan urged Rahul to show an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket. “Ready to roar. Rahul, please play aggressive cricket & fearless batting,” read the comment.

While Rahul isn’t par of the ODI side for the three-match series in West Indies, the Karnataka batter finds his name in the T20I squad subject to fitness.

He could likely to make his comeback to competitive cricket with the first T20I match against West Indies on July 29.

India will play West Indies in a five-match T20I series between July 29 and August 07. After the initial three matches in the Caribbean, the teams will move to Florida, USA, for the last two games of the series.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here