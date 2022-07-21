IND vs WI 2022: Port of Spain Weather Update, West Indies vs India, ODI series: Weather Forecast for Friday’s WI vs IND First ODI match

After triumphing over England, India are now set to lock horns with West Indies. The India team is touring the Caribbean Islands for a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match contest in T20Is. The two teams will have their faceoff in an ODI match at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India come into the contest riding on the confidence of their win in the England ODI series. India began their campaign with Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance in the first ODI where he delivered his career-best figures of 6 for 19 to pack the hosts at 110. The target was a cakewalk for Indian openers and the side registered a 10- wicket win. While England came back with a victory in the second ODI, the hosts were outclassed by Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya in the final match. Taking India’s score forward from 72-4 in the 3rd ODI, Pant, with his maiden ODI ton, ensured to take India to a series victory.

With skipper Rohit Sharma rested, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side. Several other regular members of India’s ODI squad including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have also been rested for the ODI series. India will be banking on its bench strength for a successful Caribbean campaign.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to leave their humiliating series defeat behind them. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at hands of Bangladesh at home earlier this month.

Weather report

The weather for the West Indies vs India First ODI match will be mainly clear and warm on July 22. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the match as there is only an 11 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature on match day will hover between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while the wind speed is likely to be around 11 km/h.

West Indies (WI) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

