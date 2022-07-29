IND vs WI 2022: Predicted XIs For The 1st T20I Between India And West Indies Today

The action from India’s tour of the West Indies shifts from the dying ODI format to the high-octane T20Is. The sides will face off in a five-match series that begins on Friday, July 29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

India proved to be too good for the West Indies as they thrashed the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series. The men in blue will not want to let the Windies off the hook and will want to dominate the shortest format of the game as well.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be back in the side along with Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya. Veterans Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin have also been called back to the squad. However, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series while KL Rahul still hasn’t recovered from his injury.

T20I cricket has been the West Indies’ strongest format in recent years. However, the side looks depleted as veteran Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine haven’t been named in the squad. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will be looking to avoid insult to injury by redeeming themselves in the T20I series. Shimron Hetmyer has finally been included in the squad as he cleared the fitness test just in time.

In a series that seems like an easy assignment for Rohit and his men, the limelight will be on the fringe players. BCCI has already announced twelve of the fifteen-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. The rest of the players will be eager to grab the final seats before India takes off for Australia in October.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk) Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies Full Squads

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Full Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here