IND vs WI 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Eyes Bowling Records Held by Courtney Walsh And Kapil Dev

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will be aiming to break a major record during the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies starting Friday. Jadeja will serving a captain Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy for the ODIs which will be played in Port of Spain.

Jadeja, 33, could achieve a bowling milestone, going past the likes of a couple of legendary cricketers.

He has got an opportunity to break Courtney Walsh’s record for the most wickets in India-West Indies ODIs. And he can also go past Kapil Dev’s Indian record for the highest wickets tally against the West Indies in the 50-over format as well.

With 41 wickets in 29 matches, Jadeja is currently sharing the 4th spot with the legendary Anil Kumble.

However, the left-arm spinner has found little success in the Caribbean, having picked up nly four wickets in 9 matches he has played there.



However, Jadeja has success against West Indies has come at home, where he has picked up 30 wickets in 18 matches, three more than Kumble’s tally.

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA-WEST INDIES ODIs

Courtney Walsh – 44 wickets in 38 matches at 24.15

Kapil Dev – 43 wickets in 42 matches at 28.88

Anil Kumble – 41 wickets in 26 matches at 23.73

Ravindra Jadeja – 41 wickets in 29 matches at 29.87

Mohammed Shami – 37 wickets in 18 matches at 22.54

Jadeja is expected to be one of the highlights in the spin-bowling attack including Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. In the white-ball series against England, Jadeja managed just one wicket across five gams but Dhawan will be hoping for a better and an improved show from his deputy.

Reportedly, Jadeja has a niggle on his knee and his inclusion in the team looks tough for the first ODI. Whether he’ll be available for the series or not, is subjected to clearance from the medical team.

It is also to be seen as how Dhawan would deal with Jadeja’s void in case his injury persists.

There are the likes of Axar and Chahal but Jadeja’s recovery is crucial for the team given his all-round abilities and vast experience.

