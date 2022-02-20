IND vs WI 2022: Rohit Sharma Eyes History as India T20I Captain

India take on West Indies in the third and final match of the ongoing three-match T20I series in Kolkata tonight eyeing and should they win they will become the top-ranked side in the format, claiming the No. 1 spot in the ICC team rankings.

Currently, Eoin Morgan-led England have the top spot and just one rating points separates them from second-placed India in the T20I rankings for team. A win on Sunday will ensure Rohit Sharma’s men will displace England at the top.

As captain, Rohit has a chance to become the first from his team to oversee two successive clean T20I series sweeps. India currently lead the series 2-0 and should they win tonight, this will be their second such successive result in the format having earlier beaten New Zealand 3-0 last year.

Overall, India have so far blanked an opponent five times in a T20I series and Rohit has been the captain in three of those clean sweeps. He has led his team to series wins over Sri Lanka in 2017-18 (3-0), West Indies in 2018-19 (3-0) and New Zealand (2021).

Overall, the 34-year-old Rohit will be the fifth captain to lead in consecutive T20I series clean sweeps (comprising a minimum of three matches).

Having blanked West Indies 3-0 in a three-match ODI series earlier this month, India have continued their winning streak against the tourists by pocketing the first two matches to also clinch the series. They won the series opener by six wickets before Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran struck attacking fifties to give them a scare on Friday but the hosts eventually emerged victorious by eight runs to go 2-0.

India will next host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and two Tests with the tour getting underway later this month.

