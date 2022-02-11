IND vs WI 2022: Rohit Sharma One Six Away From Surpassing MS Dhoni, India Eye First ODI Clean Sweep Since 2017

India will be eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep when they take the field against West Indies for the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Rohit Sharma-led side has produced two impressive displays for an unassailable 2-0 lead over West Indies who are hoping to end the three-match series on a positive note before the T20Is.

Should India continue their winning run, it will be the first time that they will complete an ODI series clean sweep since 2017 when under Virat Kohli they blanked Sri Lanka 5-0. Additionally, it will be the first time that they would have done so against West Indies in the one-day format.

So far, India have managed a total of 11 clean sweeps in their ODI history with the legendary Kapil Dev first captain from the country do achieve the milestone. Along with Dhoni, Kapil is the only captain to have led India in three ODI clean sweeps.

So far Kapil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have captained India to an ODI series clean sweep and Rohit, should India beat West Indies today, will become the eighth skipper from his team to do so.

Pakistan and South Africa lead the list of most ODI clean sweeps having done so 20 times each.

Individually, Rohit will also be eyeing a milestone. If the opener hits a six today, he will surpass the legendary Dhoni in the list of most sixes by a batter in ODIs in India. Currently, both are on level terms with 116 sixes in India (in ODIs).

However, Dhoni took 113 innings to hit those while Rohit equalised the former India captain in just 68 innings.

Indian bowlers have been the stars in both their wins. In the series opener, they bowled out West Indies for 176 and then reached the target in 28 overs with six wickets to spare.

They then took a 2-0 lead on Wednesday, defending 237 as the tourists were bowled out for 193 in 46 overs.

