IND vs WI 2022: Shreyas Iyer Becomes 2nd Quickest Indian to 1,000 Runs in ODIs

India batter Shreyas Iyer was in top form during the first ODI against West Indies, played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. Iyer scored a sparkling fifty – 54 off 57 – with the help of five fours and two sixes.

During his innings, the 27-year-old became the joint second-quickest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has drawn level with former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu with both the batters taking 25 innings each to reach the milestone.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan hold the Indian record for the quickest to 1,000 runs in ODI cricket with the duo taking 24 innings each. KL Rahul completes the top-three having done so in 27 innings.

Overall. Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman holds the record for the quickest to 1,000 runs in ODIs taking just 18 innings while his countryman Imam-ul-Haq did so in 19 innings to take the second spot.

The third spot is jointly occupied by Viv Richards (West Indies), Kevin Pietersen (England), Jonathan Trott (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Babar Azam (Pakistan) and Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) – with all of them taking 21 innings each.

Iyer represents India in all three formats and was also part of the England tour. He played in the rescheduled fifth Test at the Edgbaston and featured in one of the three T20Is against the hosts and then played in two of the three ODIs in the final leg of the tour.

Overall, he has played in five Tests, 28 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India since making his debut in November 2017. With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out from the first two ODIs of the ongoing West Indies tour, Iyer has been named as the vice-captain.

Iyer was one of the three half-centurions from India on Friday as they set West Indies a target of 309.

West Indies came close to chasing down the target but the tourists won by three runs to take 1-0 lead.

