IND vs WI 2022, Watch: Axar Patel Cleans up Brandon King With a Stunning Delivery

Axar Patel’s brilliance was once again on display when he took the field against West Indies on Wednesday in the final ODI of the series. The all-rounder didn’t get to bat in the game but made his presence felt while bowling after rain interrupted India’s innings twice.

The 28-year-old bowled a stunning delivery to bamboozle Brandon King during the chase of 267. The Windies no. 3 was taking shots at the Indian bowlers after the hosts lost two quick wickets at the beginning of the innings. But as soon as he settled down, Axar brought an end to his fightback.

The incident happened in the 14th over when Axar bowled a straighter delivery while King got late to bring his bat down to play the spin. The ball went right in between bat and body to send the Windies into trouble.

The woodwork was disturbed and King, who was smashing the Indian bowler left, right, and center, departed for 42. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries and a six.

The video of King’s dismissal was shared on the official Twitter handle of Fancode.

“BOWLED! @akshar2026‘s arm ball slips through bat and pad, sending #BradonKing back to the dugout,” the caption of the video read.

In a rain-affected final ODI, India scored 225 for 3 in 36 overs, courtesy of Gill’s career-best knock and another half-century from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74 balls). The revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one and Mohammed Siraj’s (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as West Indies could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/38 in 6 overs) and seamer Shardul Thakur (2/17 in 5 overs) also performed their role admirably on a slowish surface as Brandon King (42 off 37 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (42 off 32 balls)’s counter-attacking resistance was never going to be good enough.

Shubman Gill was unlucky to miss out on a maiden century but India rode on his sublime 98 to outclass West Indies by 119 runs and complete a 3-0 rout in the ODI series.

(With PTI Inputs)

