IND vs WI 2nd ODI: KL Rahul visibly furious as mid-pitch confusion with Suryakumar Yadav leads to his run out

Team India’s KL Rahul was not a happy man on his return to the Indian side. The white-ball vice-captain was furious at his team-mate Suryakumar Yadav after a mid-pitch confusion caused Rahul’s wicket in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier in the match, the hosts were reeling at 43/3 when Rahul and Suryakumar helped India regain a footing in the game. Just when the pair looked like they would build a big partnership and help India post a good total, Rahul fell. In the 30th over of Team India’s innings, Rahul was batting brilliantly at 48, he played a shot through the covers in order to quickly reach his half-century. They comfortably ran the first run but while coming back for the second, Rahul stuttered in the middle of the pitch which eventually led to his wicket.

Both batters looked at each other before Rahul headed back to the pavilion, looking visibly dejected with the way the dismissal had happened. Rahul missed his 50 by just one run but had stitched a fine 91 run partnership in 107 balls for the fourth wicket with Suryakumar. He hit four fours and two maximums in 48 balls before being run out.

The ICC shared a photo of Rahul on Twitter after his unfortunate run-out. “KL Rahul is run out for 49 after a mix up,” the game’s apex body wrote in the caption.

After Rahul’s dismissal, Suryakumar tried to hold the fort but was running out of partners at the other end. He went on to score 64 from 83-balls before he perished in the 39th over, as the Windies bowlers put on an impressive show to restrict the home team to 237/9.

Despite the modest total, India won the second ODI and the three-match series, courtesy of Prasidh Krishna’s brilliant four-for (4/12) that helped his team bundle out the visitors at 193 in 46 overs.

