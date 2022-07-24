IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Weather Update Port of Spain: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s Match Between India And West Indies

After kicking their campaign off with a victory, India will be eager to register a series-deciding lead when they face West Indies today. For the hosts, on the other hand, the second match will be a chance to reclaim their standing after missing out on a victory by a close margin. After winning the toss in the first game, the hosts invited India to bat first, a decision that soon appeared to be boomeranging.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan with his opening partner Shubham Gill got India to a flying start and added 119 runs for the first wicket. After Gill departed for 64, Dhawan was joined by Shreyas Iyer to take things forwards. While Dhawan missed out on what could have been a well-deserved hundred after getting out at 97 off 99 balls, he ensured to place India in a commanding position.

While last-minute hiccups restricted India from finishing with a near 350 total, 308 runs on board still looked good.

West Indies, after losing opener Shai Hope cheaply, stabilized the innings. Regular partnerships kept the hosts in the game and it nearly snatched the match away from India.

With 15 needed from the last over and two set batters on the crease, the hosts were backing themselves to win the match before Mohammad Siraj played a spoilsport. Siraj successfully defended the total and gave just 11 runs to seal the match for India

Weather report

The predictions for the West Indies vs India Second ODI match suggest a shower in the morning but the weather is likely to get better during the day. The temperature on match day will hover between 24 to 32 degrees Celsius while the wind speed is likely to be around 15 km/h.



West Indies (WI) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gundakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

