IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India Squad Against West Indies - Probable Playing 11s for Game at St Kitts

After a clean sweep in the ODIs, India began its T20I series campaign with a comprehensive win over the hosts West Indies. Leading the five-match series 1-0, India is set to lock horns with West Indies at Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts. The visitors come riding high on the confidence from their victory in the first match. After being put in bat first at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad, India got off to a flying start with the new opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav. The duo added 44 runs in 4.3 overs before Yadav was sent back to the pavilion by Akeal Hosein. While Rohit held the innings together from one end, wickets fell cheaply on the other. With Rohit’s dismissal in the 15th over, things started looking difficult for the visitors before Dinesh Karthik stepped in to accelerate the innings in the death overs.

The 37-year-old added 41 off 19 balls to propel India’s score to 190. India added 52 runs in the last overs and finished with a good score on the board.

But any score in front of West Indies’ fiery batting lineup can end up being a small total. India needed early wickets and the bowlers delivered just that. India picked wickets at regular intervals, choking West Indies’ scoring rate. With every Indian bowler giving runs at less than 7 runs per over, West Indies were eventually restricted to 122 runs.

India registered a 68-run victory to lead the series 1-0.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell (VC), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

