IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Livid With Bhuvneshwar Kumar After He Drops Decisive Catch - WATCH

In the second T20I between India and West Indies, the hosts were uncharacteristically poor in the field, with a number of dropped catches and miss-fields. These poor efforts in the field almost cost Team India the match on Friday night as Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell brought West Indies a bit too close to the target, only to fall 8 runs short.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell put up a century stand for the third wicket, after Ravi Bishnoi dropped the former on 21 off Yuzvendra Chahal and a mix-up between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant led to Powell getting a reprieve on 39.

Powell was looking to play a pull shot but a big top-edge meant the ball skied with Bhuvneshwar Kumar rooting for the catch. However, the popped out of his hands, which infuriated Rohit as kicked the ball away only to gift the opposition an extra run.

The Indian skipper was also miffed with Pant for not making an effort to pouch the catch of a dangerous-looking Powell.

However, the veteran pacer made amends in the fag end of the match as he bowled a brilliant penultimate over that helped India win the second T20 against West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded four runs in the 19th over as West Indies fell short by eight runs in an exciting finish.

At the end of the match, Rohit praised Bhuvneshwar for his bowling effort, … It was a phenomenal finish. Right from the start, we knew it wouldn’t be easy. But I am proud we executed our plans under pressure. It was very critical at that point when Bhuvneshwar bowled. That’s where experience comes into play. Bhuvi has been doing it for many years and we believe in him a lot."

Rohit also addressed India’s poor show on thf field and said it can be better," We were a little sloppy in the field, a little disappointed with that. We could have done better if we had taken those catches. We wan to try and minimise those mistakes moving forward."

