IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Another Virat Kohli One-liner Leaves Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard in Splits - WATCH

Virat Kohli may have stepped down as the captain of the Indian cricket team but his one-liner game is still going strong. The emotive cricketer is not hounded by cameras anymore but that didn’t stop him from dishing out a few iconic moments in recent times. From the cradle celebration upon completing his fifty in South Africa and to putting on his dancing shoes during the West Indies ODIs, he’s been jolly on the field as usual.

On Friday, cricket fans were caught a glimpse of their favourite cricketer dishing out a gem during India’s batting. The incident occurred in the eighth over when West Indies captain Kieron Pollard attempted to run out his counterpart and Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma. The stump mic caught Kohli saying to Pollard, “Can’t run him out like that Polly", followed by a smile by Rohit.

Virat Kohli to Pollard when he was trying to run out Rohit in a funny way.“YOU CAN’T RUN HIM LIKE THAT POLLY" pic.twitter.com/XasccpaEe5— Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) February 18, 2022

Off Roston Chase’s bowling, Kohli tried to pluck the ball behind the wicket, but it deflected off Rohit as Chase tried to get a hold of the ball. Pollard, who was fielding at midwicket, thought he had a chance to catch Rohit off-guard and tried to run him out. However, Rohit was well inside the crease so there was no chance of that happening. After this, Kohli was heard saying that one-liner.

Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle after Ishan Kishan was sent packing by Sheldon Cottrell. The duo added 49 runs for the second wicket before Rohit was dismissed by Roston Chase in the very same over. Rohit and Kohli had the opportunity to bring up 1000 runs in partnerships in T20Is but fell nine short.

Virat Kohli went on and stayed on and scored his 30th T20I half-century but was dismissed by Chase, for 52. India were 106 when Kohli lost his wicket, from thereon, the hosts added 80 more runs riding on Rishabh Pant’s fifty and able support from Venkatesh Iyer.

Later on, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel produced superb bowling in slog overs as India survived some anxious moments before walking out with an eight-run win.

